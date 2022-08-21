Russia says it destroyed HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine's Odesa region



MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine’s Odesa region.

The ministry also said it had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.