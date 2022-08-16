Six Indian troops killed, dozens injured in IIOJK accident

Six Indian troops killed, dozens injured in IIOJK accident

16 August,2022 06:43 pm

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least six Indian troops died while 33 others were injured in an accident in south Kashmir Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, six personnel were killed and 33 others were critically injured when a bus, they were travelling in, fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of the district, an official said.

The bus carrying 37 Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and two policemen fell into the gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said. He said while six ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.

Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident. The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room Srinagar.