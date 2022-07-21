Biden tests positive for Covid, 'very mild symptoms': W House

21 July,2022 07:30 pm

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, his administration announced, saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing "mild symptoms" and would carry out his full duties while isolating at the White House.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement, adding that Biden had begun taking Pfizer s anti-Covid pill Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."