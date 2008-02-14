Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in more talks

World World Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in more talks

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy

13 July,2022 02:52 pm

DUBAI (Reuters) - Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding more talks, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Wednesday before U.S. President Joe Biden visits the region when he is expected to try to bring Saudi Arabia and Iran’s arch-foe Israel closer together.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, have held five rounds of talks hosted by Baghdad, which the Foreign Ministry spokesperson described on Wednesday as "promising".

"The delay in holding the next round of Iran-Saudi talks is due to efforts to take an important step forward in the next Baghdad meeting," Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.