Small plane crash kills 2 near Panama City Beach airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed a short distance from an airport in the Florida Panhandle, federal officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 182 crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area some two miles (three kilometers) from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said the plane was approaching the airport around 7 p.m. when it disappeared from the radar. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the aircraft.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is traveling to the scene to examine the aircraft, the agency said Wednesday.

As part of the investigation, NTSB will request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records, the agency said.

A preliminary report, which includes the factual information gathered, should be published in about 15 days.

Investigations involving fatalities typically take between 12 and 24 months, the agency said.

Neither agency identifies those involved in a plane crash, the FAA said.