Johnson pledges 'further UK support' in call with Ukraine's Zelensky

LONDON (AFP) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday pledged "further UK support to Ukraine" in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, his office said.

"President Zelensky updated the prime minister on the most recent Russian military advances... including the terrible developments in Kyiv," Downing Street said in a statement.

"The prime minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days."

Britain has said is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons but Defence Secretary Ben Wallace ruled out sending troops.

He told BBC television Britain would "hold the line in NATO", adding: "I’m not putting British troops directly to fight Russian troops.

"That would trigger a European war because we are a NATO country, and Russia would therefore be attacking NATO."

Johnson, who on Thursday announced a series of sanctions against Russian businesses, banks and allies of President Vladimir Putin, said the world was horrified at the invasion.

He praised "the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian people in standing up to Russia’s campaign of violence," Downing Street said.

"The Prime Minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days as the people of Ukraine and the world continue to demonstrate that Putin cannot act with impunity," it added.