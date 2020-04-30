Light show, cultural festival held in Qingdao to celebrate Pak-China diplomatic ties

BEIJING (APP):To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, the Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with the local government of Qingdao and Pakistan-China Centre of SCO Demonstration Area organized a thematic light show at Qingdao International Olympics Sailing Centre.

The light show displayed the official logo of 70th anniversary celebrations and slogans capturing the fraternal ties between the two countries.

It was witnessed by Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Wang Lumimg, Chairman of Qingdao People’s Congress, Zhu Tieyi, Director General of Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau and Mou Jundian, Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of Qingdao. Members of Pakistani community and representatives of media were also present at the occasion.

Pakistan Cultural Festival was also held at International Sailing Centre at Qingdao to celebrate diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The event was attended by the top ranking officials of the Qingdao government including Wang Luming, the Chairman of Qingdao People’s Congress, Mou Jundian, Director General of Qingdao Foreign Affairs Office, Zhu Tieyi, Director General of Qingdao Culture and Tourism Bureau and Ms. Wang Hong, the President of Qingdao Tourism Group. Local artists, students and media representatives also attended the event.

Speaking at the occassion, Chairman Wang Luming said that China attached immense importance to deepening its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

He added that as the host of SCO Demonstration Area and due to ever-deepening bilateral trade and economic ties, Qingdao and Pakistan can expand their relationship in cultural exchanges, two-way tourism and media cooperation.

Wang assured that Qingdao would keep spearheading development of ties with Pakistan in all areas of cooperation.

During his remarks, Ambassador Moin ul Haque said that Pakistan and China were iron-brothers and all-weather strategic cooperative partners.

He emphasized that encouraging people-to-people and cultural ties were imperative to pass on the finest traditions of Pakistan-China friendship to younger generations of the two countries.

During the festival, Chinese children performed on traditional Pakistani and Chinese songs. The famous Pakistani movie, ‘Parwaz Hay Junoon’, was also played during the event and guests were entertained with traditional Pakistani food.