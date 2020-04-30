Female Lt. Colonel of Indian was found dead on the premises of MINTSD.

PUNE (Web Desk) – A 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army committed suicide in Maharashtra state of India, the Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer committed suicide by hanging at her official accommodation on the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune, police said.

The incident came to light in the morning when the staff had gone to serve tea. She was found hanging with a dupatta around her neck, an official said.

According to the police, the Lieutenant Colonel had come to the MINTSD for training.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said, “We have launched a probe into the death.”