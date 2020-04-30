Two police officers were also killed.

STOCKHOLM (Web Desk) - Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who was behind blasphemous caricatures, was killed in a car crash, police said.

According to international media, Vilks was living under police protection since the caricatures were published, was travelling with police vehicle which collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.

According to local police, initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved.

Publication of caricatures in 2007, sparked protests around the world including Pakistan.