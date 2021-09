MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian extremist Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj has demanded the Modi government to declare India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else he will take ‘Jal Samadhi’ in river Sarayu.



The seer has also pressurized the government to terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.



“I demand that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by October 2 or else I ll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj was quoted as saying by news agency.