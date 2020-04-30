US President told the Indian PM that Gandhi's message was one of non-violence.

During the meeting at Oval Office, US President told the Indian PM that Gandhi’s message was one of non-violence, respect and tolerance.

Dozens of Indian Americans have gathered at Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, to protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States.

Since his election as India’s prime minister in 2014, Modi has been accused of presiding over an unprecedented religious polarization in his country, with several laws discriminating against minority groups, mainly its 200 million Muslims.