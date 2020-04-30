Charanjit Singh Channi to be next chief minister of Indian Punjab

CHANDIGARH (Web Desk) – The Congress announced on Sunday that Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the leader of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party (CLP), paving the way for his appointment as the chief minister (CM) of Indian Punjab.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab,” AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said in a tweet.

The Indian media reported that the development comes a day after Congress veteran Amarinder Singh resigned as chief minister amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu with less than five months to go for the Assembly polls.

Earlier a day, in a change of command in Indian Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s friend and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be made the chief minister.

According to Indian media reports, due to differences in the Congress party, the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amrindar Singh has resigned. He resigned during a meeting with the Governor a month before the state elections.

The MLAs of Sidhu’s camp may put forward the name of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as their choice for chief minister of Punjab.

The reason for putting forward the name of Sunil Jakhar could be to establish the combination of a Hindu Sikh chief minister and Jat Sikh president of the Punjab Congress.

However, Sunil Jakhar is not an MLA. Another name that Sidhu’s camp may put forward for the post of chief minister is Navjot Singh Sidhu himself.