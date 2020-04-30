The MLAs of Sidhu's camp may put forward the name of Navjot Singh Sidhu for the post

CHANDIGARH (Web Desk) – In a change of command in Indian Punjab, Prime Minister Imran Khan s friend and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be made the Chief Minister.

According to Indian media reports, due to differences in the Congress party, the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amrindar Singh has resigned. He resigned during a meeting with the Governor a month before the state elections.

The MLAs of Sidhu s camp may put forward the name of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as their choice for chief minister of Punjab.

The reason for putting forward the name of Sunil Jakhar could be to establish the combination of a Hindu Sikh chief minister and Jat Sikh president of the Punjab Congress.

However, Sunil Jakhar is not an MLA. Another name that Sidhu s camp may put forward for the post of chief minister is Navjot Singh Sidhu himself.