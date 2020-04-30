(Web Desk) – Over 50 diplomats and other staff members at the consulate in Afghanistan’s Kandahar have been evacuated in view of the "intense fighting near Kandahar city", Indian media reported.



The fighting started as the Taliban tries to regain control over the country as the US pulls out its forces after nearly two decades.



The consulate officers were flown to Delhi by Air Force planes.



"India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The safety and security of our personnel is paramount," Indian foreign ministry has said in a statement.



"The Consulate General of India in Kandahar has not been closed. However, due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being. I want to emphasize that this is a purely temporary measure until the situation stabilizes," dded the statement by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.



"The Consulate continues to operate through our local staff members," added the statement by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi," he went on to say.