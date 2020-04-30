Apart from Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries, including the UAE, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen

RIYADH (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia said on Friday the Day of Arafat will be on July 19 (Monday) and July 20 (Tuesday) will be the first day of Eidul Azha.

The announcement follows confirmation by a moon-sighting committee formed to determine the beginning of the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen and others, will also celebrate Eidul Azha on July 20.

According to Saudi media, the first date of Zil-Hajj will be on July 11, Hajj will be on July 19 and first day of Eidul Azha will be on July 20.

On the other hand, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held on Saturday (July 10) for the sighting of the new moon of Zill Hajj 1442 AH in Pakistan.

The Committee meeting will be held after Asr prayers at Meteorological Department, University Road, Karachi. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meetings of Zonal and District Ruwit Hilal Committees will also be held simultaneously at their respective venues including Building Ministry of Religious Affairs, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.