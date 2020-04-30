The country relies in large part on remittances sent by people working abroad.

CHISINAU (AFP) - Ex-Soviet Moldova, which holds snap parliamentary elections Sunday, is landlocked between Ukraine and EU member Romania, with which it shares a common language.

One of Europe’s least visited countries, it is known for its wine industry and Orthodox monasteries. A frozen conflict over the mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria breakaway region is a key political issue.

Here are five things to know about the country that is facing major political changes.

Between Russia and Europe

Moldova’s recently elected President Maia Sandu, who defeated the country’s Russia-friendly incumbent Igor Dodon, wants to join the European Union, with which the country has signed an Association Agreement.

The country’s pull between Moscow and Brussels reflects a complex history and a polarised society. It was part of the Ottoman Empire for centuries, then was under Russian rule and then part of Romania before becoming the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1940. It became independent from the USSR in 1991 and was renamed Moldova.

Moldova’s main language is Romanian. Russian is also quite widely spoken and many Moldovans work in the EU and Russia. The minority Turkish population speak the Gagauz language, listed as endangered by UNESCO.

One of Europe’s poorest countries

Moldova is one of eastern Europe’s poorest countries. According to the World Bank, in 2020 the country had a gross domestic product per capita of $4,550 -- a little more than a third of that of Romania and eight times less than that of France.

The country relies in large part on remittances sent by people working abroad, but this has caused the working-age population to fall sharply.

Meanwhile, Moldova has one of the lowest employment rates in Europe, particularly among its Roma population.

Wine and tourism

With its 300 days of sunshine per year, the climate in Moldova is ideal for agriculture and particularly vineyards.

The wine industry is a major economic sector, exporting 85 percent of output to Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Russia and China, according to government data.

However Russia has periodically restricted imports of Moldovan wine and produce during periods of political tensions.

Moldova is trying to develop wine tourism, but numbers remain low: the country received just 174,000 visitors in 2018, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Breakaway region

The Russia-backed breakaway region of Transnistria -- also known as Transdniestr and in Russian Pridnestrovye -- is one of the most complex issues for the country of 2.6 million people.

Moscow stations troops in the Russian-speaking region, which broke away after a brief civil war following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and is not internationally recognised.

Russia helps prop up the region, which borders Ukraine and has a population of around 500,000 people. Its currency is called the ruble.

President Sandu has proposed replacing the Russian soldiers with observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, but Moscow opposes the idea.

Inspiration for Tintin, comedians

Moldova’s identity as one of the least-known countries in Europe has prompted authors to create fictional nations with similar names -- Belgian cartoon character Tintin visited a place called Syldavia, while a group of Australian comedians wrote a parody travel guide to a generic eastern European country called “Molvania”.

British comedian Tony Hawks wrote a book called “Playing the Moldovans at Tennis” about his bid to win a bet that he could beat the entire Moldovan football team on a court.