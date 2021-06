The US carrier plans to acquire 270 new planes consisting of 200 Boeing planes and 70 Airbus jets.

NEW YORK (AFP) - United Airlines on Tuesday announced a huge new plane order with Boeing and Airbus in the biggest bet thus far by a major carrier on a travel industry recovery from Covid-19.

The US carrier plans to acquire 270 new planes consisting of 200 Boeing planes and 70 Airbus jets. The order would be valued at $35.4 billion based on the listed price of the jets, although airlines often end up paying much less than the list price.