ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –As fingers were being raised at polices of Indian government after failed all parties’ conference (APC) on Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using recent drone attack in the disputed territory to distract the public.

Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s fixation on drone attacks ahead of key meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), raises the question that how many lives of Indian soldiers and public will be sacrificed before every election so that BJP can secure some seats in the parliament.

However, Indian public’s trust on the Modi government is fading after it was exposed of killing its own people for political gains just like it did in Pulwama attack.

On the other hand, rift between Indian Air Chief and Bipin Rawat has also accelerated as appointment of Bipin Rawat as CDS is largely considered a political appointment by the PM Modi to use Indian Armed Forces for his benefit.