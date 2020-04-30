The Indian PM said the status of the occupied valley would be restored in due course

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – The meeting between Political leaders from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved fruitless after Kashmiri leadership demanded restoration of Article 370 and dialogues with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute.

The IIOJK leadership during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, criticized the Indian Prime Minister for repealing Article 370.

The Indian prime minister said that the status of the occupied valley would be restored in due course.

Talking to media after APC, Mehbooba Mufti said that the people of Occupied Kashmir have been suffering since August 5, 2019, adding that the BJP has struggled for 70 years to end the statehood of Kashmir but we won’t sit until Valley’s autonomy is restored.

She also demanded the Indian PM to restore trade relations with Pakistan so that the economic situation of Kashmiris living in the occupied valley could improve.

"I spoke about the pain and anger and frustration among the people of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, about how they feel humiliated," said Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the regional People s Democratic Party. "I said people of J&K are facing a lot of problems ... even if they breathe loudly they are jailed."

On the other hand, former occupied Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said that the fight will continue till Kashmir s statehood is restored, adding that Pakistan is and will remain our neighbor and friends can be changed but not neighbors.

"We told PM that we don t stand with what was done on 5th Aug 2019," said Omar Abdullah, leader of the regional party National Conference. "We re not ready to accept it, but we won t take law into hands, we will fight this in court."

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, slammed the Modi government said that the repeal of Article 370 had brought India disrespect in the world. “I do not understand why Kashmir’s autonomy was revoked and the move did not benefit India,” she said.