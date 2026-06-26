'House inside a house' in Croatia continues to fascinate visitors

(Web Desk) - A unique "house within a house" on Croatia's Brač Island has remained one of the country's most intriguing architectural curiosities for more than a century, drawing visitors fascinated by its unusual design and the legend behind it.

Located near the centre of the coastal town of Bol on the Adriatic Sea, the structure appears at first glance to be an unfinished mansion. A closer look, however, reveals a much smaller house enclosed entirely within the walls of the larger building, resembling a set of Russian nesting dolls.

The unusual landmark has become one of Brač Island's best-known tourist attractions, with its origins rooted in local folklore.

According to the most widely accepted story, the site dates back to the late 19th century when the wealthy Vuković family began purchasing land to build a grand residence. While most property owners willingly sold their land, one resident, Marko Sela, refused to part with his modest home despite repeated offers.

Unable to persuade him, the Vuković family reportedly began constructing their mansion around Sela's house, hoping the confined surroundings would eventually force him to sell.

Legend has it that before the mansion could be completed, the Vuković brothers died during a sea voyage while purchasing construction materials. The project was abandoned, leaving the smaller house permanently enclosed within the unfinished structure.

Although historians cannot confirm the accuracy of the tale, local tradition maintains that Marko Sela spent the rest of his life living in the house inside the unfinished mansion.

Today, the remarkable building stands not only as an architectural oddity but also as a symbol of determination and resistance, attracting tourists from around the world eager to witness one of Croatia's most unusual landmarks.

