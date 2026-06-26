Job opportunity as a bear in China with an annual salary of 4.1 million rupees announced

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Would you like to take up a job that pays over 4.1 million rupees annually just to wear a bear costume all day?

A wildlife zoo in China has made headlines by posting a unique job advertisement seeking individuals to dress up as black bears.

The position offers a yearly salary of 100,000 Yuan (equivalent to over 4.1 million Pakistani Rupees) and the unusual job posting has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.

The advertisement was published by the Luohe Wildlife Zoo, located in the city of Luohe within the Henan province.

It remains unclear whether the outfits will feature internal cooling fans or proper ventilation systems, as the description simply states that it will be a soft costume.

According to the criteria, applicants must be at least 18 years old and physically fit.

Those selected will be required to work six hours a day and will receive four days off each month.

While interacting with tourists, these human-bears are strictly prohibited from talking, though they are allowed to make various animal-like sounds. Additionally, they are permitted to accept food and snacks directly from the zoo visitors.

The advertisement amusingly outlines the flexible duties, stating that if workers get tired, they can simply lie down and daydream.

On the other hand, if they feel energetic, they are free to jump around, dance, climb trees, or even try to catch fish, noting that the employees will have the freedom to do almost anything.

While the zoo has not specified the exact number of openings available, more than 100 people have already contacted the management to apply for the position.