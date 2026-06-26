Two million bees escape after truck carrying hives overturns in Texas

(Web Desk) - Nearly 2 million honeybees were escaped after a truck carrying beehives overturned in the U.S. state of Texas, prompting authorities to advise nearby residents to stay indoors for safety.

According to local officials in Orange County, the incident occurred on Sunday when an 18-wheeler truck overturned while taking a turn. The vehicle was transporting approximately 50,000 pounds of honeybees, estimated to number around 2 million.

The truck driver survived the crash without serious injuries, but the accident caused a massive release of bees into the surrounding area, creating a potentially hazardous situation.

Following the incident, local beekeeping experts and emergency responders were dispatched to the site. They began efforts to safely recover and relocate the bees to nearby apiaries. Images shared on social media showed beekeepers actively working at the scene to manage the swarms.

Orange County emergency services issued warnings to residents, urging them to remain indoors and avoid the affected area until the bees are fully contained and relocated.

Authorities say operations are ongoing, and safety measures remain in place until the situation is brought under control.

