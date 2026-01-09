World's shortest flight takes just 53 seconds in Scotland

The tiny route covers just 1.7 miles and is typically completed in 53 seconds.

(Web Desk): The Orkney Islands in Scotland are home to the world’s shortest scheduled passenger flight, which operates daily between Westray and Papa Westray.

The tiny route covers just 1.7 miles and is typically completed in 53 seconds, although the official scheduled time is 90 seconds.

The flights are operated by Loganair using a Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander aircraft, specially designed for short distances and challenging weather conditions.

Reports indicate that strong winds can sometimes reduce the flight time to less than a minute, making it faster than the ferry service, which often faces delays or cancellations due to rough sea conditions.

Building a bridge between the two islands is considered impractical due to the high costs, harsh weather, and the combined population of just around 600 residents.

Despite its brevity, the flight is an essential service for the local community, providing quick and reliable transportation between the islands, and has become a unique attraction for aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

This tiny but vital route highlights how geography and population needs can drive innovative transportation solutions in remote regions.

