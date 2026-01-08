Belarusian sky surfer sets Guinness World Record with high-altitude jump

(Web Desk) - A Belarusian sky diver has set a new Guinness World Record by jumping from the highest-ever point from a helicopter at an altitude of 20,945 feet.

According to Guinness World Records, Olga Naumova, a professional sky surfer with more than 15 years of experience, achieved the record in the Syangboche region of Nepal. The daring jump was carried out from a helicopter flying at an extreme altitude, making it one of the most challenging sky surf attempts ever recorded.

After leaping from 20,945 feet, Naumova successfully maintained control on her sky surf board while descending to an altitude of 12,356 feet. She then deployed her parachute and landed safely on the ground, completing the record-breaking feat without incident.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Olga Naumova said that since discovering sky surfing, she had always dreamed of performing a unique and extraordinary skydive. She described the jump as the realization of a long-held ambition and a defining moment in her career.

The record highlights not only her personal courage and skill but also the growing popularity of extreme adventure sports around the world. Her achievement has been widely praised by adventure enthusiasts, with many hailing it as an inspiring milestone in high-altitude sky sports.

Guinness World Records officially confirmed the jump as the highest sky surf descent ever completed, cementing Naumova’s place in record-breaking history.

