Presence of exotic fish in Sindh, Lower Punjab waters threatens aquatic biodiversity

(Web Desk) – An unusual fish found in a dhand near Sukkur has worried experts who are of the view that such exotic species have a detrimental impact on the aquatic biodiversity of Pakistan.

According to WWF-Pakistan, an unusual fish was brought to Karachi Fish Harbour from a dhand near Sukkur, which was termed an alien, as no one was able to identify it.

It was an Amazon sailfin catfish. This fish, which is thick armored body covered with bony plates, is an exotic fish that has an exotic species accidently introduced into natural water bodies and is spread in the provinces of Sindh and Lower Punjab.

The Amazon sailfin catfish is native to Latin America and is popular around the world as an aquarium fish.

This species is known to be a highly successful invader, and since this species is now widely spread in Pakistan, its eradication and control are impossible.

This species is among the 26 invasive fish species that have been introduced in Pakistan accidentally or deliberately, and have become invasive, have a detrimental impact on the aquatic biodiversity of Pakistan, and are threatening the delicate balance and function of the ecosystem.

Invasive fish species are known to severely disrupt aquatic ecosystems by outcompeting natives for food and space, preying on them, introducing diseases, and altering habitats, leading to biodiversity loss, economic damage to fisheries, and even ecosystem collapse, with impacts ranging from increased water turbidity to native fish extinctions and significant losses in commercial fishing revenue.

The spread of invasive species is considered a serious threat to delicate aquatic ecosystems in natural water bodies, including rivers, streams, and lakes in Pakistan.