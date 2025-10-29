Quetta sky depicts rare lenticular cloud formation

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the unusual sight was a rare lenticular cloud formation seen above the Koh-e-Murdaar range, located east of Quetta city.

(Web Desk) – A rare ‘lenticular’ cloud formation was witnessed over Quetta in the early hours of Tuesday, as the sky displayed vivid colours reminiscent of a rainbow.

According to a statement shared on X by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the unusual sight was a rare lenticular cloud formation seen above the Koh-e-Murdaar range, located east of Quetta city.

“The lenticular cloud formation was observed in the early morning of October 28, 2025, over Koh-e-Murdaar in the eastern range of Quetta city. The cloud appeared before sunrise, persisted for around 20 minutes, and dissipated shortly before daylight,” the PMD said.

While some social media users linked the phenomenon to aircraft activity, the PMD clarified that lenticular clouds form naturally when stable, moist air flows over hills or mountains, creating wave-like patterns in the atmosphere.

Speaking to the media, PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir Zaigham explained: “When stable and humid winds pass over mountainous terrain, they produce wave-like motions in the atmosphere. These waves sometimes condense into lenticular clouds, often visible near the foggy tops of hills. The formations usually vanish within a few minutes as the vapour dissipates.”

Photos and videos of the rare event quickly went viral on social media, with many users comparing the glowing, saucer-shaped cloud to a scene from science fiction.