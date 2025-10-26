Unusual condition added to divorce agreement in Istanbul

(Web Desk) - A divorce agreement in Turkey’s city of Istanbul has drawn attention for including a unique clause requiring the ex-husband to continue paying for the care of his former wife’s cats.

According to details, the agreement states that the cats will remain with the ex-wife, while the ex-husband has voluntarily agreed to pay around 10,000 Turkish lira every three months for their care.

The payments will continue for ten years or until the cats are alive. The agreement also specifies that the amount will be adjusted annually in accordance with Turkey’s official inflation rate.

Under Turkish law, pets such as cats are still legally considered movable property. However, in recent years, courts have begun approving agreements that take animal welfare into account, particularly concerning care expenses.

This case is seen as a new trend where divorce settlements are starting to include not only human financial responsibilities but also provisions for the care and well-being of animals.

