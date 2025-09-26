Which is the world's rainiest region

Two places in Meghalaya are globally renowned for receiving the highest rainfall

(Web Desk) - The rainiest region in the world is located in the Indian state of Meghalaya. Two places in Meghalaya are globally renowned for receiving the highest rainfall.

The first is 'Mawsynram', considered the wettest village in the world, where the average annual rainfall is recorded at approximately 11,800 millimeters (about 12 meters).

The second is 'Cherrapunji', which was once known as the wettest place in the world. It records an average annual rainfall of about 11,000 millimeters.

Why does it rain so much here? The reason is that monsoon clouds coming from the Bay of Bengal collide with the Khasi and Jaintia hill ranges, resulting in heavy rainfall.