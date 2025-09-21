Indian village receives electricity for the first time in 78 years

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) – India portrays itself as a fast-developing nation, yet in the heart of Maharashtra a strikingly different story has unfolded. In a small forested village, electricity has arrived for the very first time – 78 years after the country gained independence.

The village of Vars Wadi, nestled in the hilly Shahapur taluka of Thane district, has finally been connected to the grid. For the residents, the switch-on moment was nothing short of transformative, as the glow of electric bulbs replaced generations of darkness.

According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), electricity has been provided to 15 houses, home to around 60 to 80 residents. The supply has also extended to streetlights, creating an illuminated atmosphere never seen before in the settlement.

Officials revealed that the electrification required a new 63 kVA transformer, along with the installation of 67 poles. The project incurred an expense of more than INR50,000, ensuring a permanent connection to the grid.

The scheme was sanctioned two years ago but took time to execute due to the village’s challenging terrain. Being located in a forested and hilly belt, permissions were required from multiple departments, particularly the Forest Department. In addition, the absence of proper roads made transporting heavy equipment like poles and transformers a formidable task.

Officials acknowledged that the geography made electrification a considerable challenge. However, with assistance from local residents, the project was completed and electricity finally reached the village.

For the villagers, the arrival of electricity has been a defining moment. One resident expressed joy by saying that their darkness of 78 years had ended and that now, for the first time, they would be able to celebrate Diwali with lights like the rest of the country.