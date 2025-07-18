Man dies from snakebite after putting rescued reptile around his neck

(Web Desk) - A well-known snake rescuer from Madhya Pradesh lost his life after the snake he had just captured bit him while he was riding home with it wrapped around his neck.

The incident occurred in Raghogarh, where 42-year-old Deepak Mahabar, who had devoted over a decade to catching snakes and rescuing them, succumbed to the venomous bite hours after initially seeming stable.

Mahabar received a familiar call, a snake had entered a house in the Barbatpura locality of Raghogarh. Without hesitation, he rushed to the spot and successfully caught the reptile. However, as his son's school was about to end for the day, Mahabar decided to strap the snake around his neck and ride his motorcycle to pick him up.

As he returned home, still carrying the snake on his shoulders, it bit him on the hand. Despite the bite, Mahabar managed to call a friend for help. He was first taken to a local hospital in Raghogarh and then referred to the district hospital in Guna. By evening, doctors noticed improvement in his condition, and he was discharged.

Tragically, Mahabar’s health deteriorated later that night. His family rushed him back to the hospital, but he passed away around 4 am on Tuesday during treatment. A post-mortem was conducted, and his body was handed over to the family.

Mahabar was associated with JP University as a snake catcher and was widely respected in the region for his selfless work. He had responded to countless emergency calls over the years and never accepted any money in return.



