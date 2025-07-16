Exploring the world’s oldest countries: From Persia to San Marino

(Web Desk) - Compiling a list of the world's oldest countries can be challenging because the modern concept of a country or state was different in ancient times, as civilizations were more prevalent back then. However, based on the continuity of recognized history, the following eight countries are considered among the oldest in the world:

Iran

Established around 3200 BCE under the Achaemenid Empire, it encompasses Persian empires (Achaemenid, Sasanian, Safavid), Zoroastrianism, and the influence of ancient Persia.

Egypt

Dating back to around 3100 BCE, it is one of the world's oldest continuous civilizations, known for the Pharaonic empire, pyramids, and the Nile River civilization.

China

With a history starting around 2070 BCE under the Xia Dynasty, it is a continuum of ancient empires including Xia, Shang, Zhou, and Confucianism. It is also renowned for the Great Wall of China.

Greece

Originating around 800 BCE with the polis city-state system, Greece is the birthplace of Athens, Sparta, philosophy, democracy, and the Olympic Games.

India

Dating back to around 1500 BCE during the Vedic period, it is home to the Vedic civilization, Hinduism, Buddhism, and ancient empires like the Maurya and Gupta.

Japan

Established around 660 BCE, traditionally under Emperor Jimmu, it boasts the world's oldest continuous monarchy, rooted in Shinto religion and samurai culture.

Ethiopia

In existence since around 980 BCE, it is a historic center of Christianity and the Aksumite Empire, remaining largely uncolonized except for a brief Italian occupation.

San Marino

Existing since 301 CE, it is Europe’s oldest and continuously sovereign republic, established after gaining independence from the Roman Empire.