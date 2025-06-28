Sheikh Hamdan pays bill for everyone at restaurant in Dubai Mall

Sat, 28 Jun 2025 23:55:38 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai was spotted at Dubai Mall along with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visiting a restaurant.

While mall goers were surprised and delighted to see both the crown princes, customers at the restaurant – La Maison Ani, were in for a treat when they found out Sheikh Hamdan had paid the bill for everyone there.

In videos shared on social media platforms, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled can be seen walking out of the restaurant as mall goers tried to capture videos and pictures of them.

One video shared by a user on Tiktok went viral after she revealed Sheikh Hamdan had paid the entire bill. In the video she goes on to explain that the entire bill came up to approximately Dh 25,000 to Dh30,000.

The video led to admiration for the crown prince across the social media platforms where the common people said they had a happy surprise seeing and then getting the gift.