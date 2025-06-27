YouTuber assembles team of domino stackers to build world's tallest tower

Updated On: Fri, 27 Jun 2025 16:47:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - A YouTube star known for her impressive stacking and toppling of dominoes has added another record to her collection.

Lily Hevesh (USA), AKA Hevesh5, pulled together a skilled team of builders to create the world’s tallest domino structure.

Built within the stunning National Building Museum in Washington DC, USA, the structure stood 10.128 m (33 ft 2.74 in) tall.

That’s about as tall as a telephone pole or the height of a three-storey building.

“Currently, the record to beat is 32.9-ft tall, so I gathered a team of expert domino artists and we got to work,” Lily said.

“Together, we were about to do the impossible.”

Lily’s team was made up of Stephan Burton, Alex Huang, Brady Dolan, Michael Fantauzzo and Paul Nelson (all USA), Wim van Otterdijk, William Ford and Pim Vriens (all Netherlands), Ivan Kramskoy (Belgium) and Marco Vorbusch (Germany).

It took them five days to complete the tower, which they unveiled on 13 July 2024.

Before they began, Lily explained they were going to build it on a flat surface of 2 ft x 2 ft using an octo-tower technique.

She said: “So rather than a square side, it’s going to be pillars of these octagons, and hopefully that makes it a little more stable so we can build it taller without it tipping over.”

The team took it in turns to build levels of the tower, and used a scissor lift when it got too high for them to reach from the ground.

As it got higher and higher, so did the team’s stress levels, as just one wrong move or bump could send the whole thing crashing down to the ground.

Some dominoes were dropped and fell within the structure, pushing some out of place so much that they risked collapse.

Lily explained: “At this point we had two choices: either A, continue building on top of the broken pieces and risk the tower collapsing unexpectedly, or B, attempt to fix it but with the caveat that there’s an extremely high chance that we may actually topple it in attempting to repair it.”

The team deliberated then decided to keep building.

As the very last domino was placed on top, a watching crowd broke out in cheers and applause, and team members climbed down from the scissor lift to hug each other in celebration.

They marked the end of the attempt by throwing a stuffed squirrel toy at the top of the tower and watching it collapse in on itself.

Lily’s Hevesh5 has also previously teamed up with L'Oréal Paris UK to build the largest sonimod chain field consisting of 19,929 dominoes.