Historic gold coin collection auctioned for $3.48M in Paris

Paul Nars spent his life amassing these gold coins but he passed away last year

(Web Desk) - A rare collection of historical gold coins was auctioned for millions of dollars. The collection of gold coins was discovered hidden within the walls of a house in France after the owner’s passing.

Paul Nars, a resident of Castillonès, France, spent his entire life amassing these gold coins. He passed away last year at the age of 89.

Coin expert Thierry Persi stated that he had never witnessed the sale of such a large hoard in terms of both quantity and quality.

The hoard, consisting of over a thousand coins, was auctioned at the Bossin Lefèvre auction house in Paris for $3.48 million.

The collection included ancient coins from the Macedonian Empire dating between 336 BC and 323 BC, alongside a near-complete series of coins from the reigns of French kings Louis XIV, Louis XV, and Louis XVI.