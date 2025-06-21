Man finds $50,000 lottery ticket prize while cleaning out his car

Published On: Sat, 21 Jun 2025

(Web Desk) - A Philadelphia man discovered he won $50,000 after forgetting about a lottery ticket he purchased in Maryland.

The engineer, identified under the alias Philly Jawn, was traveling from Pennsylvania to Maryland on Wednesday, June 4. His luck changed when he decided to stop at Woodlawn Mart in Baltimore County for a couple of snacks and a handful of lottery tickets, according to the official Maryland Lottery site.

More than a week later, he was cleaning out his car and stumbled upon the bag of lottery tickets that he was about to throw away.

Before tossing the tickets, he checked the Maryland lottery app and discovered that he won the Powerball ticket. The award was a total of $50,000.

“I was ecstatic when I realized I won,” he said. “I hope this is the first of many wins.”

The lucky winner revealed he’s been playing the lottery for the past four years. He noted that he typically selects numbers with personal significance, such as family members’ birthdays.

Despite the sentimental strategy, he shared that he hasn't told the good news to his family. But he admitted he’s too excited to keep it a secret for much longer.

He plans to use the winnings to pay off bills and save the remainder.

Philly Jawn won the third-tier prize and was only one number away from winning the Powerball $30 million jackpot.