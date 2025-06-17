Fake flight attendant took 120 free flights before arrest

WeirdNews WeirdNews Fake flight attendant took 120 free flights before arrest

Fake flight attendant took 120 free flights before arrest

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 19:37:43 PKT

(Web Desk) - A flight from San Francisco International Airport was central in a criminal case involving a man who posed as a flight attendant on more than 120 flights for free travel.

Last week, a federal jury convicted Tiron Alexander, a 35-year-old man from Florida, of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses.

According to the Washington Post, Alexander was arrested in February 2024 attempting to fly from SFO to Australia.

The outlet reported that he had previously worked for American Airlines in customer service and took advantage of a little-known airline policy.

Pilots and flight attendants are allowed to fly for free as “non-revenue” passengers on other airlines, and according to the Justice Department, Alexander repeatedly abused this policy.

The DOJ said that Alexander possessed dozens of different badge numbers and dates of hire and claimed he worked for seven different airlines — information he used on an airline carrier’s website to book the special free flights.

Alexander was ultimately caught after Spirit Airlines noticed his information appearing on 34 different flights, the Post reported.

According to evidence presented at Alexander’s trial, he posed as a flight attendant on flights between 2018 and 2024 before he was caught in San Francisco.

Alexander is scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Aug 25, 2025.