Swiss citizen sets world record by remaining buried in snow for two hours

WeirdNews WeirdNews Swiss citizen sets world record by remaining buried in snow for two hours

He took on this challenge to demonstrate his strength and determination

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 17:53:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - A Swiss citizen has set a world record by remaining buried in snow for two hours.

Elias Meyer, a competitive powerlifter, completed the challenge of keeping his entire body in snow for two hours.

He took on this challenge to demonstrate his strength and determination and subsequently earned a Guinness World Record.

During this experience, he was continuously exposed to cold and the effects of stress and fatigue on his body were also intense, but he endured it all.

Elias undertook this challenge to test human endurance and physical capacity, which shows how long the human body and mind can be controlled even in the most extreme conditions.