Australian woman hits 7000 pull ups to set new record

WeirdNews WeirdNews Australian woman hits 7000 pull ups to set new record

She trained for three months before taking on her first attempt at the record in Sep 2024

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 18:31:19 PKT

(Web Desk) - An Australian woman almost doubled a pull-ups record in an awe-inspiring display of strength.

Her attempt, from 29-30 March, beat the previous record of 4,081 set by Paula Gorlo (Poland) in 2021.

Super fit Olivia, 34, said: “I was looking for a bigger challenge and my husband and coach actually suggested 24 hours of pull ups which I, quite literally, laughed at because I thought there was no way.

“I looked up what the current record was, which was 4,081, and again I thought, ‘there’s no way’.

“After a little while, I did some maths on it and I thought maybe I could.”

She trained for three months before taking on her first attempt at the record in September 2024.

She made it halfway before injury scuppered her chances.

“I got about 12 hours in it and I pulled a bicep tendon in my let arm, which meant at that point I couldn’t even do single pull up,” Olivia said.

She rested for two months, allowing her tendon to repair before getting back to her training.

After another few months of hard work and a 12-hour practice run, it was time to tackle the record once and for all.

Olivia set up a timer that would go off in her ear every 45 seconds and printed out a schedule of reps that she hung that up next to her, so she knew how many she was supposed to be doing in each round.

She was incredibly prepared, but that doesn’t mean it all went smoothly.

She told us: “19 hours in, I started to feel quite nauseous and I think it was just from being over-tired, and it was something I had to just manage as best as possible.

“My concern was whether my body would hold out.”

Olivia’s incredible performance averaged out at about five pull ups every minute over the 24 hours.

And breaking the record has changed her outlook on life.

She said: “I’ve achieved a number that I genuinely didn’t think was possible for me when I first came into this.

“I think there is something deeply human about pushing boundaries and I think world records create a very tangible marker for human potential.

“Moving forward, this literally forces me to question everything that I don’t believe that I can do.”