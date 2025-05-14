iphone survives 14,000-foot drop In skydiving accident

Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 17:47:28 PKT

(Web Desk) - Since the launch of iPhone, drop tests have been common when assessing the phone's durability.

We have seen tests conducted by users who drop iPhones from up to 20 feet or more. Well, a user accidentally dropped his iPhone while skydiving from approximately 14,000 feet and did not realize it.

Each year, Apple strengthens the iPhone with better front and back glass. It makes sure that the device survives accidental drops.

However, if an accident happens while skydiving, it is very rare that the phone survives. User Hatton Smith shares the video of his skydiving experience on TikTok where it can be seen how his iPhone slipped out of his pocket and went flying 14,000 feet to the ground at approximately 100 mph and survived.

Luckily, the iPhone survived the impact after falling as the user tracked it down after his skydiving experience. Additionally, the iPhone also had what appears to be a bumper case on.

The iPhone surviving the 14,000 feet drop was not a sponsored stunt as well as the user tried to contact the case manufacturer for feedback. While it is fortunate for the iPhone to survive the massive drop, some users are not so lucky in this regard.

Apple is working to launch the iPhone 15 Pro model later this year, and is rumored that the device will feature a titanium finish.

Titanium will offer enhanced durability compared to stainless steel or aluminum on the current iPhone 14 series.