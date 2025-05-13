'Mushroom Murder' trial begins in Australia for woman accused of killing guests

(Web Desk) - An Australian woman was accused of murdering three elderly people after allegedly serving them poisonous mushrooms in lunch.

The trial for the woman has started in Australia.

Mushroom Murder case charges

Erin Patterson has been charged with the 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson.

Along with that, she was charged with an attempted murder of Heather's husband Ian Wilkinson.

Furthermore, additional charges of the attempted murder of her husband were dropped by prosecutors.

All four of them became ill after having lunch hosted by the accused at her home in Leongatha, a town almost 135 kilometres from Melbourne, with a population of around 6,000 people.

According to the case prosecutors, the poisonous mushrooms were served to the victims as part of a beef Wellington.

Fifteen jurors were selected on Tuesday at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court in nearby Morwell, with the opening arguments schedule to take place on Wednesday morning.

As the case has been garnering traction from all over the world, around six seats have been reserved for media in the courtroom.

