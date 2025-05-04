Photo shows wild chimps sharing boozy fruit for first time

(Web Desk) - Wild chimpanzees have been pictured sharing fermented fruit containing alcohol for the first time.

And researchers say it may give clues to how humans first used booze to help social bonding.

Scientists set up motion-activated cameras in a West African national park and recorded footage of chimps sharing fermented breadfruit on ten separate occasions.

The team said the findings raised questions about whether and why chimps seek out alcohol.

Anna Bowland, of Exeter University, said: “For humans, we know drinking alcohol leads to a release of dopamine and endorphins, and resulting feelings of happiness and relaxation.

“We also know sharing alcohol helps to form and strengthen social bonds.

“So the question is, could chimpanzees be getting similar benefits?”

Fruit shared by the chimps was tested for alcohol content and the highest level was 0.61 per cent.

But as fruit is up to 85 per cent of their diet, these low levels could add up.

The team stressed the chimps are unlikely to get “out of their tree” as being drunk puts them at risk.

But Dr Kimberley Hockings said: “Chimps don’t share food all the time, so this behaviour with fermented fruit might be important."

