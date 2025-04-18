During search operation, police catch four-foot long alligator in UK

WeirdNews WeirdNews During search operation, police catch four-foot long alligator in UK

Police catch four-foot long alligator in UK

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 18 Apr 2025 17:57:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - A four-foot-long alligator has been seized by police during a search of a property in Essex, United Kingdom.

The reptile, which has now been handed over to the RSPCA, was found by officers executing a warrant at an address in Aveley.

A significant cannabis haul and several weapons, including knives, were also discovered and seized.

Two people were arrested on the suspicion of drugs and weapons offences, Essex Police said.

A 36-year-old man, from Purfleet, was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, in violation of the dangerous wildlife act and possession of an offensive weapon.

A woman, 35, was arrested for the same offences as well as on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, the force said.

Both have since been released under investigation.

Inspector Dan Selby said: "Drugs cause misery in our communities and we work hard to tackle their production and sale.

"We know this matters to the public and we value our neighbourhoods so these issues matter to us.

"We are also ensuring the welfare of the caiman and have left it in the hands of the RSPCA."

Caimans are native to Central and South America and inhabit marshes, swamps, lakes, and mangrove rivers.