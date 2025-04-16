Earthquake: Zoo animals sense tremors first, react swiftly

Herd reacted quickly, encircling their calves as ground shook

(Web Desk) - A 5.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California triggered an incredible display of protective behaviour from a group of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

In a video footage released by the park, the elephants are seen reacting moments after the tremor begins, scattering briefly before regrouping to form an "alert circle" – a defensive posture where adult elephants encircle their young to shield them from perceived threats.

The older elephants, Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, quickly moved to save the two seven-year-old calves, Zuli and Mkhaya.

The group remained in formation for several minutes, with ears spread and heads turning outward, appearing alert even after the shaking ceased.

“They sort of freeze as they gather information about where the danger is,” said Mindy Albright, curator of mammals at the park. She noted that elephants are able to detect seismic vibrations through their feet.

One calf, Zuli, took immediate refuge at the centre of the circle, while Mkhaya initially lingered on the edge, seemingly reluctant to retreat. Khosi, a teenage female, repeatedly nudged Mkhaya with her trunk, gently coaxing him back into the protective formation.

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many praising the animals’ social intelligence and instinctive care for their young.

“It’s so great to see them doing the thing we all should be doing – that any parent does, which is protect their children,” Albright said.