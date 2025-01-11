World's biggest sandal wins big at Guinness Record

(Web Desk) - Liz Sanya, a young visionary fashion designer, has successfully completed her ambitious Guinness World Record attempt for crafting the World’s Largest Sandal.

Her creation, a striking pink clog measuring an astonishing 4.8 metres (15 feet 9 inches) in length, was meticulously constructed over three days in Lagos.

The remarkable achievement drew the support of numerous stars and well-wishers, including music artists Mayorkun, Pheelz, P.Priime, and Taves, as well as music entrepreneur Bizzle Osikoya, filmmaker Korty, and many others who enthusiastically cheered her on and celebrated her daring vision.

Liz began her extraordinary journey on January 2nd at 5 p.m., completing the colossal sandal 72 hours later on the 4th. Reflecting on her passion for creativity and excellence, Liz expressed her unwavering commitment to her craft, saying:

She said, "I’ll never be able to put into words what any of this means to me, I started designing shoes when I was 12 and by 14 I was selling them to fund a ‘habit’ I couldn’t afford. None of this has been possible without the support and compassion of the people who see me and believe in my vision. Ibadan… where I was born. Lagos where I was inspired. It was only right to come back home and prove it. 1 world record to beat, within 72 hours."