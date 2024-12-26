Which are the best dogs in 2024

Which are the best dogs in 2024

Dogs were the best of us in 2024.

While the humans squabbled over prime ministers and presidents, good boys and girls across the world were out there being brilliant.

Some not so brilliant, but they must have had good reason.

Here's a round-up of the ones who made headlines.

Ariel

Ariel, who was born with six legs, has had the sort of year she deserves, having been abandoned outside a B&M store in Pembrokeshire in September 2023 aged just 11 weeks.

But 2024 started with a bang as the cocker spaniel, who was also born with two vulvas and only one kidney, had a successful operation to have her additional limbs removed because they were causing health problems.

It means Ariel can not only walk comfortably now, but also gets to spend her days paddle-boarding along her local beach front.

"She's swimming in the sea, she's been paddle boarding, surfing, and is just great with kids and families. She's a very gentle soul, she likes sitting and watching," says Mr Bird.

Wild Thang

Don't forget that as you lay your eyes on Wild Thang, who finally won the World's Ugliest Dog contest in California this year after four unsuccessful attempts.

The eight-year-old Pekingese contracted the viral disease canine distemper as a puppy, causing his tongue to permanently stick out.

Apart from that, his owner says, he's "a healthy, happy Glugly (glamorous/ugly) guy".

Not only that, but he earned a cheque for $5,000 (£4,000) through the competition - which we sincerely hope was spent exclusively on luxury treats.

Titan

Names don't get much more heroic than "Titan", and this white labradoodle really lived up to it when he helped catch his owner's killer.

Derek Daigneault was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his cousin Mandy Rose Reynolds, whose body was found burning in a field in Robinson, Texas.

Police responding to a reported brush fire found a dead body that was "burned beyond recognition" in April 2023.

Titan "barked frantically" at officers and refused to leave the area where the body was found, the police said.

The morning after the body was recovered, someone came across the dog sitting where the burning body had been and notified animal control, which discovered he was microchipped and belonged to Ms Reynolds.

They went to her home and discovered she was missing.

Forensic evidence revealed the body belonged to Ms Reynolds and an investigation led to Daignealt's arrest several days later.

Last month he was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ms Reynolds, an outcome which was largely attributed to Titan's loyalty.

"The keys to this case were a heroic and loyal dog named Titan and extraordinary cooperation between law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions and states," assistant district attorneys Ryan Calvert and Alyssa Killin said.

Daisy

Cocker Spaniel Daisy waited eight years (roughly 56 dog years) to be reunited with her owner after she was stolen from her home in Mole Valley, Surrey, in November 2016.

She was a year old when she was taken from the garden kennels she was being housed in and her owner heard nothing for years.

Then, on 29 October this year, Surrey Police were made aware someone had tried to update the details on Daisy's microchip. She had been rehomed "in good faith" by the new owners who were unaware of her theft.

They immediately contacted the microchip company to get the new owners' details and, two days later, officers reunited Daisy with her original owners in Surrey.

Officers said there was "not a dry eye in the house" when Daisy, now slightly deaf, finally saw her owners.

"She recognised them immediately and stuck to them like glue," they said.

Beth

Royal pup Beth, who accompanied Queen Camilla on many an engagement, was sadly put down in November due to an untreatable tumour.

The Jack Russell terrier was adopted by the Queen in 2011 from the Battersea Dogs And Cats Home, for whom she was a long-time ambassador and patron.

Beth, along with the Queen's other adopted terrier, Bluebell, was so loved by Camilla that she even featured on her coronation gown, with goldwork motifs of the two dogs embroidered into the historic dress.

Kevin

Of the many Great Danes, Kevin was perhaps the greatest, having been crowned the world's tallest dog by Guinness World Records in June.

The giant three-year-old measured 0.97m (3ft 2in) from his feet to his withers (the ridge between the shoulder blades) but was about 7ft when on his hind legs.

That, of course, made him an imposing figure, but so gracious he was that he often crouched and crawled near other dogs to make himself less intimidating, according to his owners.

He tragically died just days after when he underwent unplanned surgery due to illness, leaving his owner Tracy Wolfe said her whole family "devastated" by the loss.

But his (literally) huge legacy will live on.

"He was just the best giant boy! We are so glad that he was able to break the record and have that light on him," Ms Wolfe said.

Jennie

Jennie the guide dog has been giving Larry the Downing Street cat a run for his money as the UK's most notable political pet, having been a regular in the Commons alongside Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling, who is registered blind.

The golden retriever debuted in parliament in July, when she was seen patiently lying down by the front benches as MPs gathered in the chamber to elect the Speaker.

And Mr Darling, former leader of Torbay council, could be heard gently telling her to "stay there, good girl" as he was sworn in as the MP for Torbay later on.

Roxy

Five-year-old Roxy spent almost half her life - 767 days - living in kennels at the Scottish SPCA's Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The animal welfare charity said the Staffordshire bull terrier was given up by her previous owner after a "change in their life circumstances" meant they could no longer look after her.

It earned her the tragic title of "Scotland's loneliest dog".

But this year, after a number of appeals to find Roxy a new owner were unsuccessful, she finally found her forever home.

She had been continually overlooked by potential owners until Gerrard Brown and his daughter Dawn visited the centre and saw her picture on the wall this summer.

Mr Brown said: "We instantly fell in love with her face."

How could you not?

Monty

Police dog Monty was commended for finding vital evidence that helped convict five people involved in a man's murder.

Dog handler PC Neil Dobson was called to a flat in Barnet, north London, where a 30-year-old man, Olsi Kula, had been stabbed multiple times by men searching for drugs and money they believed were in the property.

Monty managed to find £8,000 in cash hidden in the headboard of a bed that the group had not found, said Met Police.

The gang were convicted of offences ranging from manslaughter to murder in May, and police heaped praise on the four-legged detective.

"We are thankful for the work of our police dog Monty, who was able to find vital evidence that helped secure a successful conviction," says Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson.

Commander

Joe Biden's dog just cannot stop biting US Secret Service (USSS) agents.

That's according to a series of internal USSS documents released early this year, which claimed the German shepherd had bitten staff at least 24 times.

The incidents included Secret Service members getting bitten on the wrist, elbow, forearm, chest, waist, shoulder and thigh.

One agent needed stitches after being bitten on their forearm at the White House while another needed six stitches on their hand after suffering a "severe deep open wound", documents show.

Agents had to "be creative to ensure our own personal safety" due to the dog's behaviour, according to an unnamed assistant special agent.

Four-year-old Commander has yet to comment on the allegations.

Bobi

Bobi truly did nothing wrong - but his reputation was affected when he had a Guinness World Record stripped from him posthumously.

The purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo Portuguese was said to have been 30 years and 268 days old when he was named the world's oldest by Guinness World Records (GWR) in February 2023.

In October 2023, he died at the reported age of 31 years and 165 days.

But GWR launched an investigation in January this year and concluded there was no conclusive evidence that Bobi lived that long, subsequently taking his title away.

It's sad but, record holder or not, Bobi lived a happy, full life in a little Portuguese village with his family.