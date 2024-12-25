Stranded NASA Astronauts send Christmas Greetings from space

(Web Desk) - Ever heard of Christmas in space? NASA astronauts Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore surely didn't think they would still be on the International Space Station for Christmas when they left Earth in June.

In fact, they initially planning to stay for just eight days. And now, what had been planned as a February return has been moved to late March.

But the two stranded astronauts, plus fellow astronauts Nick Hague and Don Pettit, recently sent Christmas greetings down to Earth with social-media photos and video showing the space travelers wearing holiday headgear.

One Instagram image shows Pettit and Williams wearing Santa hats. And in a video, Williams, Wilmore, Pettit and Hague are seen posing with a snowman figure and a small decorated tree, while the three men wear Santa hats and Williams wears reindeer antlers.

Each one takes turns speaking about their holiday in orbit, letting candy canes float around them, showing off the canned food they'll be enjoying, and also using the weightlessness of microgravity to float the microphone to the next speaker.

"It's a great time of year up here," says Williams. "We get to spend it with all of our 'family' up on the International Space Station, there's seven of us up here, and so we're going to get to enjoy company together."