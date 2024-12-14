Officials, citizens clueless who is flying drones over US cities

(Web Desk) - Large drones have been spotted flying over New Jersey and New York City in recent weeks - but no one knows who is operating them.

The drones are reportedly six feet in diameter and have been seen flying at night, sometimes with their lights off, causing concern among residents and officials.

They were first spotted last month near the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research and manufacturing facility, and over president-elect Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course.

There have been dozens of night flights since and sightings have increased in recent days, though officials say some of the objects seen may have been planes rather than drones.

The FBI is investigating and has asked residents to share any videos, photos or other information they may have.



The drones have predominantly been seen in New Jersey, with some also being spotted in New York City and parts of Pennsylvania, including over Philadelphia.

Despite national interest, authorities have stressed that the drones don't appear to be a public safety concern.

After being briefed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday, New Jersey assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia said she was told the devices did not appear to be being flown by hobbyists, mainly because they are much larger than those typically used by casual flyers.

Republican assemblyman Erik Peterson, who attended the DHS briefing on Wednesday, said they seemed to have "no clue" who was behind the flying objects.

But Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters on Wednesday that "our initial assessment here is that these are not drones or activities coming from a foreign entity or adversary".