Which are most mispronounced words of 2024

WeirdNews WeirdNews Which are most mispronounced words of 2024

The list was curated by the language-learning platform ‘Babbel' - a language platform

Follow on Published On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:41:01 PKT

(Web Desk) - Trying to keep with latest happenings and trends become more difficult when you don't know how to pronounce them.

From Sabrina Carpenter's hit song Espresso to a newly discovered Earth-sized exoplanet, the most mispronounced words of this year have been revealed.

The list was curated by the language-learning platform ‘Babbel’. It also provides the true pronunciation of these mispronounced words.

Barry Keoghan - pronounced BARR-ee key-OH-gin

Award-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan captured news in 2024 not only for his work on screen but also when it was revealed he was in a relationship with US pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

Phryge - pronounced FREE-je

This was the mascot of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. It led to conversations not only for its strange design but also for the widespread confusion over how should it be spoken.

Shein - pronounced SHE-in

This name belongs to Chinese fashion giant. When it emerged as the leading performers in the business, many people were astonished to find that it is not pronounced as ‘Sheen’.

Speculoos-3b - pronounced SPEK-yuh-lohss three bee

Sounds peculiar, well it is. The name made to the internet when in May this year astronomers discovered an Earth-sized exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf (a small, cool star).

Named Speculoos-3b, NASA said the planet is about 55 light-years from Earth and nearly the same size.

Josko Gvardiol - pronounced YOSH-ko GVAR-dee-ol

The Croatian soccer player got praise from the fans of the game due to his strong skills as defender. They were trying to acknowledge only to find his name was harder to pronounce.

Ncuti Gatwa - pronounced n-SHOO-ti GAT-wah

In an interview earlier this year, the Mirror reported that the Rwandan-Scottish actor said his mother told him that it was not pronounced "Shootee" but instead has an 'n' sound then a pause and 'shoo-tee'.

Snus - pronounced SNOOZ

Snus, a smokeless tobacco that originates from Sweden, is placed between a person's gums and upper lip. It releases nicotine straight into their bloodstream.

Despite its spelling, it is pronounced 'snooz', with a long 'o' and a soft, slightly 'z'-like 's', Babbel say.

Flygskam - pronounced FLEEG-skam

This term represents a movement encouraging people to reduce air travel to combat climate change.

Although it looks tricky to say, it is made easier by being broken down into 'fleeg' and 'skam'.

