Rare first edition Harry Potter book sold for over Rs10 million

Published On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 16:57:12 PKT

(Web Desk) - A rare edition of hugely popular book - Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone – has been bought by one keen reader in 36,000 euros - Rs10 million

The book was purchased back in 1997 in just 10 euros.

The buyer, Christine McCulloch, had purchased the book for his son from the Street Ford. He expressed wonders after the recent price of the book not only shocked him but also many people. He said he did not have any idea that it would be sold at such a mammoth rate.

According to Hansons Auctions, this book is among the first series of Philosopher Stone which produced 500 copies.

Christine McCulloch said he understood the worth of the book during the Coronavirus lockdown when he came across many stories linked with the first series of Harry Potter.