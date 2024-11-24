Cat wriggles through drainpipe - but with less-than-perfect results

(Web Desk) - A cat had to be freed from a drainpipe by firefighters after getting stuck in the middle of wriggling through.

The female black cat, called John, was found with her head poking through one end of the pipe, which was connected to a garage in Clevedon, North Somerset.

Firefighters were called at 9:55am on Saturday and used small tools to rescue the feline before she was whiskered away to a local vet, where the rest of the pipe was removed.

Posting on Facebook, Clevedon Fire Station said the cat suffered no serious injuries.

"John (Yes John) the cat had get [sic] herself (Yes John is a girl, it's a long story) stuck in a garage drainpipe from the inside of the garage," they added.

"The crew used ladders and small tools to cut John out. The easiest and least distressing option was to cut a section of the pipe out with John in situ."

Vets4Pets Clevedon said in a statement shared by the fire station that John was "cuddled and pampered" before being reunited with her "relieved owner".

They added the cat was given oxygen therapy and sedated while the pipe was removed by the fire brigade.

One Facebook user commented under the fire station's post thanking them for rescuing her pet - and joking about John's "rise to fame".

Others also saw the funny side, with one remarking "I'm not convinced by that face that [she] won't do it again".